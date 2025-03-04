Yandex metrika counter

Europe's gas reserves reach lowest level in three years

Europe's gas reserves reach lowest level in three years
Natural gas reserves in European underground gas storage (UGS) facilities have fallen below 38% for the first time in three years, according to data from Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE).

The net offtake (the difference between the offtake and injection volumes) totaled about 63.7 bln cubic meters from the start of the heating season, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The rate of withdrawal from EU’s UGS on March 2 amounted to 341 mln cubic meters, according to GIE. The injection rate increased to 48 mln cubic meters.

European UGS are currently 37.98% filled. Regasification facilities of LNG currently have capacity utilization of 52% from the maximum.


