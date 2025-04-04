European bank shares plunge as market selloff deepens following US tariffs

+ ↺ − 16 px

Shares in European lenders continued to decline on Friday, following a sharp selloff in global equities triggered by U.S. President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs.

A basket of the region's banks was down 3.3% to its lowest since early February at 0710 GMT after falling 5.5% on Thursday. Losses over the past two trading days hit 8.5%, the most for this period in three years, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Italy's BPER Banca, Germany's Deutsche Bank, Spain's Sabadell were leading losses, all down around 4.3%.

Banking stocks elsewhere tanked overnight, with shares in many large Wall Street institutions, such as Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan falling between 7-9%, marking their largest daily declines since 2020.

An index of financial shares in Japan fell by as much as 11% at one point on Friday.

News.Az