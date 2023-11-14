European Council approves digitalization of Schengen visa process, introduces online applications

+ ↺ − 16 px

The European Council announced on Monday its approval for the digitalization of the Schengen visa process, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

According to the regulations endorsed by the council, an EU visa application platform will be established, enabling online applications for Schengen visas, with certain exceptions.

As a general rule, only first-time applicants, individuals whose biometric data are no longer valid, and those with new travel documents will be required to make an in-person appearance.

Furthermore, the current visa sticker will be substituted with a cryptographically signed barcode.

Once signed, the regulations will be published in the European Union’s Official Journal and will become effective on the twentieth day following their publication.

News.Az