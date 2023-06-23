Yandex metrika counter

European foreign ministers to discuss the Azerbaijan-Armenia dialogue

The European Union's (EU) Council of Foreign Ministers is scheduled to meet in Luxembourg on June 26 to discuss the Russia-Ukraine war as well as the dialogue between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the press service of the EU Council announced, News.az reports.

Following a discussion of Russia's aggression against Ukraine, the ministers will exchange views on Latin American and Caribbean relations.

Furthermore, Tunisia, the Azerbaijan-Armenia dialogue, and the Serbia-Kosovo dialogue will be discussed in the European Union Council.


News.Az 

