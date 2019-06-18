European Games Flame of Peace arrives in Oktyabrskaya Square in Minsk

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Flame of Peace torch relay of the 2nd European Games arrived in Oktyabrskaya Square in Minsk on 18 June, BelTA reports.

The relay was kicked off near the National Library by Olympic champion in biathlon Nadezhda Skardino. The flame was also carried along Nezavisimosti Avenue by many-time world champion in Thai boxing Vitaly Gurkov, European Games Executive Director Simon Clegg, singers Aleksei Khlestov and Inna Afanasyeva, Olympic champions in aerials Alla Tsuper and Hanna Huskova, cosmonaut Oleg Novitsky, composer Eduard Khanok, People’s Artists Askold and Edgard Zapashnys, four-time Olympic champion in biathlon Aleksandr Tikhonov.

The Flame of Peace was brought into Oktyabrskaya Square by musician Vitaly Artist.

Head of the administration of the Tsentralny District of Minsk Dmitry Petrusha emphasized the importance of the games in his speech. The games are a milestone event for every citizen of our country and all those who do sports and lead a helthy lifestyle. It is a great honor to welcome the symbol of the games, the Flame of Peace, in Minsk. This flame is capable of warming up the hearts of millions, he said.

Chairman of the Coordination Commission of the European Olympic Committees (EOC) for Minsk 2019 Spyros Capralos also attended the event.

The torch relay of the 2nd European Games will continue its journey around Minsk on 19 June. The Flame of Peace will be taken to the Minsk Wheel Tractor Plant, Minsk Automobile Plant, Minsk Tractor Works, and the Hi-Tech Park. On 20 June, the flame will travel through the Botanical Garden and also to the National Academy Bolshoi Opera and Ballet Theater.

The flame of the 2nd European Games will be lit at Dinamo Stadium on 21 June during the opening ceremony of the games. The Minsk European Games will feature over 4,000 of the continent’s best athletes from 50 nations. Competitions will be held at 12 sports venues of Minsk.

