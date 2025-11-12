European ministers to meet in Lviv on Ukraine’s EU path

+ ↺ − 16 px

European Union ministers will hold an informal meeting in Lviv on December 10–11 to review Ukraine’s progress toward EU membership.

The invitations for the meeting were jointly issued by Denmark, which currently holds the EU Council presidency, and Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, Taras Kachka, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

“The main focus of our discussions will be Ukraine’s progress on its path to EU membership. The meeting will provide an opportunity to take stock of the results achieved, share reflections on the next steps, and reaffirm political support for Ukraine’s reform and integration efforts,” the invitation stated.

Officials said the gathering is expected to send a clear and united political message affirming that Ukraine’s future lies within the EU.

Ukraine’s EU accession process has received positive assessments in recent months. On November 4, the European Commission published its latest Enlargement Package report, praising Ukraine’s reforms and awarding one of the highest ratings. EU Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos confirmed that the Commission is working to open accession negotiation clusters for Ukraine and Moldova by the end of November.

However, progress has been slowed due to Hungary’s pro-Russia stance, which has so far blocked Ukraine’s full EU accession. Despite this, Kachka said completing EU accession negotiations by 2028 is realistic, citing the pace of ongoing reforms.

News.Az