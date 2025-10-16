European NGOs condemn EU’s ‘violent response’ to pro-Palestine protests

+ ↺ − 16 px

A coalition of European non-governmental organizations has criticized what it described as the EU’s violent response to recent pro-Palestine demonstrations, urging leaders to protect fundamental democratic rights.

In a joint statement, the group called on EU authorities to “uphold and protect the rights to freedom of peaceful assembly, association, and expression,” warning that recent police actions had violated the EU Charter of Fundamental Rights, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The organizations cited several incidents, including a 2 October protest in Brussels, where police in riot gear allegedly used excessive force against peaceful demonstrators outside the European Parliament and in the Stock Exchange district. Reports detailed the use of batons, tear gas, and water cannon without prior warning.

Commenting after the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, Giada Negri of the European Civic Forum said:

“Instead of cracking down on the right to protest, European leaders should work to foster a vibrant civic space where everyone can freely express themselves, show solidarity, and demand justice.”

