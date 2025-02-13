European powers demand seat at table in Ukraine talks

"Our shared objectives should be to put Ukraine in a position of strength. Ukraine and Europe must be part of any negotiations," a joint statement of seven countries and the European Commission said.

"Ukraine should be provided with strong security guarantees. A just and lasting peace in Ukraine is a necessary condition for a strong transatlantic security," the statement said, adding that the European powers were looking forward to discussing the way ahead with their American allies.

Ministers from France, Britain, Germany, Poland, Italy, Spain and the European Commission met with Ukraine's foreign minister in Paris on Wednesday.