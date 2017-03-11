European premiere of “Ali and Nino” held in Brussels

The European premiere of the film “Ali and Nino” has been held at the European Parliament.

The event brought together more than 200 people, including European Parliament members, representatives of European civil society, members of the Azerbaijani Diaspora in Belgium, public and political figures, AzerTag reports.

MEP Norica Nicolai, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Belgium Fuad Isgandarov, Georgian Ambassador to Belgium Natalie Sabanadze and Director of the Benelux office of The European Azerbaijan Society (TEAS) Marc Verwilghen delivered speeches at the event.

The film, based on the namesake world bestseller “Ali and Nino” novel by Gurban Said, was shot in 2015. “Ali and Nino” is about Azerbaijan’s fight for independence in early 20th century and love between two young people of different religions.

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva is the executive producer of the movie.

The movie’s producer is Kris Thykier and director is BAFTA Award winner Asif Kapadia, while its script was written by the Academy Award winner Christopher Hampton.

The film was shot in various parts of Baku, as well as in the streets of the historical Old City, Gobustan, Khinalig, Ganja and Gadabay.

Starring in the film are Adam Bakri as Ali and María Valverde as Nino. Other actors are Halit Ergenc, Mendy Petinkin, Connie Nielson, Riccardo Skamarchio, Homayon Ershadi, Fakhraddin Manafov, Assaad Bab, Numan Acar and others.

“Ali and Nino” was first screened January 27, 2016 at the Sundance film festival.

