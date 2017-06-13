Yandex metrika counter

Eurosport airs program on Tour d'Azerbaidjan 2017

Eurosport channel has broadcast a program on Tour d'Azerbaidjan 2017.

About 16 million people watched the highlights of the tournament. 34.2 million people were informed about Tour d'Azerbaidjan 2017, AzerTag reports.

The Tour covered a total distance of 836 km passing through all seven regions of Azerbaijan in five stages, starting and ending in the capital city of Baku.

