Eurostar to launch double-decker trains through Channel Tunnel

Eurostar has announced plans to run double-decker trains through the Channel Tunnel for the first time, marking a major upgrade for cross-Channel travel.

The rail operator has confirmed an order of up to 50 new trains from manufacturer Alstom, potentially increasing its fleet by nearly a third, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

The €2 billion (£1.74 billion) deal includes 30 "Celestia" trains, with an option for 20 more. The first six trains are expected to enter service in 2031, each measuring 200 meters long. When two trains run together, the combined 400-meter service would offer around 1,080 seats, providing unprecedented capacity for passengers.

Eurostar’s chief executive, Gwendoline Cazenave, said she was “particularly proud to bring double-decker trains to the UK for the very first time,” adding that they would deliver “exceptional comfort.” The new fleet will partly replace older trains and increase the number of services from London by 30%, supporting Eurostar’s goal of growing passenger numbers from 19.5 million last year to 30 million.

The announcement comes alongside Eurostar’s wider expansion plans, including new routes from London to Geneva and Frankfurt.

However, the introduction of double-deckers across the wider UK rail network faces major hurdles. Music producer and train enthusiast Pete Waterman told the BBC that most British railways were built 200 years ago, making them incompatible with large double-decker trains due to tunnels, overhead lines, and other obstructions. “Although Eurostar is to be applauded, you can only get into St Pancras because most of British railways can’t accommodate double-deckers without astronomical costs,” he said.

Despite these challenges, the new trains represent a historic milestone for UK rail travel, promising higher capacity and enhanced comfort for Eurostar passengers.

