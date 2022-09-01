Yandex metrika counter

EU’s Borrell welcomes next meeting of Azerbaijani, Armenian leaders in Brussels

EU’s Borrell welcomes next meeting of Azerbaijani, Armenian leaders in Brussels

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell welcomed the fourth trilateral meeting between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, European Council President Charles Michel and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, News.Az reports.

"Important to keep working to advance on a peace treaty and continue with efforts on humanitarian and connectivity areas. EU continues to be fully engaged in support of peaceful, secure and prosperous South Caucasus,” Borrell said on Twitter.

