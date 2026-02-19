EV, hybrid demand lifts South Korea’s auto exports

Total auto exports reached $6.07 billion last month, marking the second-highest January figure on record, News.Az reports, citing Kyodo.

The data, published by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources, highlighted particularly strong overseas demand for electric vehicles (EVs) and hybrid models.

Exports of EVs rose 21.2 percent from a year earlier to $780 million, while hybrid vehicle shipments surged 85.5 percent to $1.71 billion.

The ministry attributed part of the growth to calendar effects. In 2025, the Lunar New Year holiday fell in January, reducing the number of working days. This year, the extended holiday occurred in February, allowing for more production and export activity during January 2026.

By destination, shipments to the United States climbed 19.2 percent year-on-year to $2.66 billion, despite the impact of U.S. tariffs. Exports to the European Union jumped 34.4 percent to $871 million.

Sales to Latin America and Oceania also recorded strong gains, rising 34.1 percent to $234 million and 30.2 percent to $322 million, respectively.

However, exports to Asia declined 30.1 percent to $325 million during the same period.

Domestically, vehicle sales totaled 120,787 units in January, up 14 percent compared to a year earlier.