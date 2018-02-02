Event dedicated to Youth Day held in Buta Palace

+ ↺ − 16 px

An event dedicated to the Day of Youth on February 2 was held in "Buta Palace".

Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Hasanov, head of the Department of Youth Policy and Sport Issues of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan Yusuf Mammadaliyev, Minister of Youth and Sports Azad Rahimov and other officials participated at the event.

Minister of Youth and Sports Azad Rahimov said that today's youth is patriotic and initiative, focused on education, tied to national and moral values, APA reports.

The Minister also noted that Baku is one of the three candidates for the EXPO-2025 exhibition: "In connection with this, today we announce the beginning of a contest among young people for the best essay on the EXPO-2025.

The ceremony of presenting Presidential Award for Youth in 2018 for distinguishing in the fields of culture, science, education and social activities and awarding a number of youth representatives on the occasion of February 2 - Youth Day was held at the event.

