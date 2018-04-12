Every second family in Azerbaijan owns car

+ ↺ − 16 px

As of Jan. 1, 2018, the number of cars hit 1.34 million units in Azerbaijan, Chairman of the State Statistics Committee Tahir Budagov said in an interview to the website of the ruling party of Azerbaijan.

During the reporting period, the number of cars per 1,000 residents of Azerbaijan was 118, while in 2003 this figure was at the level of 48 cars, he said. Presently, 52 of every 100 families in the country has a private car.

Budagov noted that the transport sector occupies an important place in the development of the Azerbaijani economy. In 2017, share of the transport sector in the country's GDP was 6.8 percent, Azernews reports. Since 2003, the volume of added value, created in this sphere, increased by 2.8 times.

In 2017, freight and passenger transportation by all types of transport grew more than twice as compared to 2003, amounting to 226.4 million tons and 1973.4 million passengers.

Most of this volume fell on the road transport. During the reporting period, the cargo transportation by road increased by 2.5 times, amounting to 144.9 million tons, and passenger transportation increased by 2.2 times, reaching 1,739.7 million passengers.

According to the State Customs Committee, the import of vehicles and spare parts to Azerbaijan amounted to $ 146.88 million in January-February 2018.

