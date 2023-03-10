Everyone should be with Azerbaijan in return process: former OIC chief

Everyone should be with Azerbaijan in return process: former OIC chief

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Global Baku Forum is something special for the Islamic world. Important people debate to solve a number of problematic issues here, siad Ekmeleddin Ihsanoglu, former Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, News.Az reports citing AZERTAC.

Former General Secretary emphasized that Türkiye had always supported Azerbaijan's position on the Karabakh issue, saying: ”We believe that displaced people will soon return to home. I think everyone should be with Azerbaijan in these issues, because in the future they will need Azerbaijan's help.”

News.Az