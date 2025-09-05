Ex-Celtic defender Bobo Balde admitted to psychiatric hospital

+ ↺ − 16 px

Former Celtic defender Bobo Balde was admitted to an emergency psychiatric unit in Marseille after making “disturbing” remarks outside a local school.

The incident at Ecole Accates la Valentine, a public primary school in his hometown, left parents and staff alarmed, News.Az reports, citing The Sun.

La Provence claim Balde turned up at the school on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, and was taken away by cops and admitted to a psychiatric ward yesterday.

It's reported the Hoops legend was deliberately hit by a car and punched in the face by a parent after frightening those in the vicinity.

Balde was said to have been preaching about a 'mission' he plans to carry out before he dies and was left injured by witnesses and had to be treated by firefighters on scene.

The former Guinean international was questioned by cops as a victim after being hit by the car and struck in the face.

A police source said: "He's a very nice person, but he started to make somewhat incoherent remarks, even at the police station.

"But he did not wish to file a complaint, stating that his behavior may have worried the parents of the students."

Balde does not have any kids at the school and police were deployed at the school to reassure parents and staff following Tuesday's incident.

He was seen again on Wednesday and Thursday, before cops were called in to arrest him.

But given his appearance, Balde was reportedly taken to the psychiatric emergency room at Timone Hospital.

It's being reported that the former defender appeared as if he was in a daze, making claims about the future and stating he 'had things to do' in a worrying declaration.

Balde, now 49, was ordered away from the scene by local mayor Sylvain Souvestre who deployed police officers to the school.

Balde was a cult hero at Parkhead after spending eight seasons with Celtic, winning 10 trophies.

He made 232 appearances for the Hoops and helped them win three league titles, a Scottish Cup and two League Cups.

He was famously sent off in the final of the 2003 Uefa Cup final against Porto.

