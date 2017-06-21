Ex-minister of so-called `Nagorno Karabakh`charged with money laundering

+ ↺ − 16 px

Former Karabakh Defense Minister and Defense Army Commander Samvel Babayan was charged with money laundering.

The lawyer of Babayan, Avetis Qalashyan said that the new charge has no relation to previous charges. Anyway, Babayan rejected the accusation.

As reported earlier, Samvel Babayan is arrested along the lines of the criminal case into smuggling of Igla missile system into Armenia. Criminal charges were filed but were later mitigated.

News.Az

