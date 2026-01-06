Ex-player calls Arda Turan “crazy” over whiskey and cigars

+ ↺ − 16 px

Jonjo Shelvey, who played under Arda Turan at Eyüpspor, revealed striking details about the former football star turned coach.

Shelvey described Arda as “crazy” and “a maniac,” recalling how he spent time in his office with cigars and whiskey, often with his feet on the table, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The English midfielder shared that Arda frequently showed affection, saying things like, “John, I love you, I love you,” and created an atmosphere unlike anything Shelvey had experienced in England. According to Shelvey, the atmosphere in Arda Turan's office was also quite striking. Shelvey mentioned that Arda had a fondness for whiskey, saying, "He would ask me, 'Is there whiskey?' Because he was really into whiskey."

Shelvey stressed that Arda Turan’s habits and leadership style were completely different from what he had experienced during his career in English football, highlighting the contrast between football cultures.

His comments about the unusual office habits of the Shakhtar Donetsk coach quickly went viral on social media.

News.Az