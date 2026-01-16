Ex-wife sues Kyrsten Sinema over alleged affair

+ ↺ − 16 px

Former Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema is facing a lawsuit from Heather Ammel, the ex-wife of a former congressional aide, who alleges that Sinema “intentionally and maliciously” interfered in her 14-year marriage. The suit was filed in Moore County, North Carolina.

Heather Ammel claims Sinema seduced her husband, Matthew Ammel, who served on Sinema’s security detail and later joined her Senate staff. The complaint alleges that Sinema’s interactions included romantic and sexual messages, gifts, and payments for psychedelic treatment, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Ammel’s lawsuit asserts that Sinema’s actions led to the breakdown of her marriage and the loss of marital affection. She is seeking over $25,000 in damages, punitive damages, and attorney’s fees, requesting a jury trial.

The case centers on a rarely recognized legal claim called “alienation of affection,” which allows spouses to hold third parties responsible for interfering in a marriage. Sinema’s office has not commented on the lawsuit.

News.Az