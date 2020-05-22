EXCLUSIVE: Pashinyan’s participation in “inauguration” in Nagorno-Karabakh is provocative – Bryza

+ ↺ − 16 px

The participation of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, as well as other senior officials in the “inauguration” of the head of the Armenian community of Nagorno-Karabakh is provocative, Matthew Bryza, former U.S. ambassador to Azerbaijan and former OSCE Minsk Group co-chair, exclusively told News.Az.

He made the remarks commenting on the so-called “inauguration” ceremony organized by Armenia in the occupied Azerbaijani territories.

“The fact that the Armenian government thinks Nagorno-Karabakh is an independence political entity and independent state cannot help the negotiation process towards the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict,” the former diplomat said.

“Given the fact that the “inauguration ceremony” occurred in Shusha is even more provocative,” he added.

Bryza also recalled the participation of Armenia’s then-president Serzh Sargsyan in the “inauguration” of Bako Sahakyan, the former head of the illegal regime in the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region.

“Then-president Sargsyan’s participation in the “inauguration” of Bako Sahakyan was surprising to me, because spirit of the negotiations then was much more positive and hopeful. It seemed like both the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides were sincerely committed to trying to reach a framework agreement,” he said.

News.Az