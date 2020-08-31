Exclusive: Resettlement of Lebanese Armenians in occupied Azerbaijani territories is ‘disappointing’ - Matthew Bryza

+ ↺ − 16 px

It is not good that Armenia continues resettling ethnic Armenians from Lebanon in Nagorno-Karabakh, Matthew Bryza, former U.S. ambassador to Azerbaijan and former OSCE Minsk Group co-chair, exclusively told News.Az.

He was commenting on the resettlement of ethnic Armenians from Lebanon in Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region occupied by Armenia.

"It is good if Armenia would like to take care of Lebanese Armenians, who are affected by the recent huge explosion in Beirut and are suffering from great economic difficulties in Lebanon. However, it is not good to resettle ethnic Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh, which can only be seen as an uncooperative sign and a lack of commitment of the Armenian government to the peace process mediated by the OSCE Minsk Group,” the former diplomat said. "Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan seems to make clear that he was rejecting the framework agreement that has been painstakingly negotiated for years with the Minsk Group, the basic principles of which have remained on the table until he took them off."

"It is disappointing that all the places the Armenian government had chosen to relocate Lebanese Armenians are territories of Azerbaijan,” Bryza added.

