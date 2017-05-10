Exhibition devoted to national leader Heydar Aliyev opens in Nakhchivan

Exhibition devoted to national leader Heydar Aliyev opens in Nakhchivan

An exhibition devoted to national leader Heydar Aliyev has been launched at Bahruz Kangarli Exhibition Hall in the city of Nakhchivan.

Chairman of Nakhchivan`s Supreme Assembly Vasif Talibov viewed the exhibition of Merited Artist Habiba Allahverdiyeva, which marks the 94th birthday anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev, AzerTag reports.

Vasif Talibov thanked the artist for the exhibition.

Habiba Allahverdiyeva expressed her gratitude to the chairman of the Supreme Assembly for attending the exhibition.

