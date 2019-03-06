Existing format of Karabakh talks should be preserved: Johannes Hahn

+ ↺ − 16 px

The existing format of negotiations on the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict should be preserved, EU Commissioner for European Neighborhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations Johannes Hahn said at a joint press conference with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Brussels, according to Armenpress.

“During the tenure of the Armenian prime minister it was possible to hold new meetings, including between the foreign ministers. This is already a progress. As refers to the EU assistance to the settlement, I think the existing format should be preserved, nothing new should be created. We should discuss how we can foster the cooperation between countries in different areas. There should be opportunities and I think that the conditions in the region are quite favorable for further improving the regional situation. We have to support the conflict settlement, but only at the request of the sides. The sides know how to work”, Hahn said.

News.Az

