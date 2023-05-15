Expansion of Armenia’s military provocations resolutely suppressed: Azerbaijani minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov held an official meeting on Monday, the Defense Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

Deputies of the Minister of Defense, Commanders of types of troops, Chiefs of Main Departments, Departments, and Services of the Ministry, as well as Commanders of the Army Corps participated in the meeting.

The minister delivered to the meeting participants the tasks set to the Azerbaijan Army by President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev,

The current operational situation on the Azerbaijani-Armenian conditional border and in the Karabakh economic region was analyzed. Touching on the recent clash in Kalbajar direction, the minister noted that a decent response was given to the opposing side, the expansion of the provocations caused by the Armenian armed forces was resolutely suppressed and considerable damage was inflicted. The minister instructed the relevant officials to take strict response measures against possible armed incidents.

At the meeting, the issues of combat training and comprehensive support of the troops during the winter period were discussed. A number of upcoming tasks were delivered to the commanders of types of troops.

Minister Hasanov emphasized the importance of clarifying the operational plans of the Land Forces, Air Force, Rocket and Artillery Troops, Special Forces and other military units, as well as further increasing the quality of the troops’ intensive exercises and training held in an interoperable manner.

In the end, the defense minister instructed to pay special attention to the enhanced training of all types of combat support units.

News.Az