Expert on anti-Azerbaijani attacks: German diplomacy ‘will not get too far' with such approach

Expert on anti-Azerbaijani attacks: German diplomacy ‘will not get too far' with such approach

+ ↺ − 16 px

Some influential political circles in Germany are playing along with the sentiments that dominate in the European Union, in particular in France, Ilgar Valizade, an Azerbaijani political scientist, told News.Az.

He noted that all this is happening against the background of the fact that the top German leadership is going to quit.

“Angela Merkel and key figures of her administration leave, and such a campaign of smaller politicians, who felt to gain outside support, taking advantage of attacks on Azerbaijan for some reason, become activated. This was also manifested itself during the adoption of an anti-Turkish resolution by the European Union,” Valizade said.

The political scientist said according to this logic, anti-Turkish and anti-Azerbaijani rhetoric continues to prevail in the German media.

Armenia acts as an instrument of pressure on this issue, said Valizade, stressing that this situation is rather unsightly as it is not in Germany’s national interests itself.

“It is possible that this situation is also connected with the fact that the EU was left out of the work towards the Karabakh settlement. And now they claim to be a more active participant in the post-conflict structure of the region, but they have taken a rather tendentious position,” he added.

The political scientist emphasized that with such an approach, neither German nor European diplomacy will get very far.

“Apparently, the growing anti-Russian sentiments also played here, since it is believed that Russia and Turkey have become beneficiaries in this post-conflict situation, and Armenia - extreme. Therefore, someone decided to annoy those who turned out to be these beneficiaries, and, willy-nilly, Azerbaijan became the target of the tendentious policy of German political circles,” he concluded.

News.Az