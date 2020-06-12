Expert on the EP statement on Karabakh: "In Europe, they already understand who is right and who is guilty"

The statement of the European Parliament condemning the attempt to illegally construct a road connecting Armenia with Nagorno-Karabakh and the other occupied regions once again proves that the European Union fully supports Azerbaijan's territorial integrity not only in words but also in deeds, director of Atlas Research Center, political scientist Elkhan Shahinoglu told News.az.

"Europe understands that the unresolved Karabakh issue and continuing provocations of Armenians lead to an armed clash. I think that such resolutions, which support Azerbaijan's fair position, give us an advantage. This is not 25 years ago, when Armenia, using its lobbying capabilities in Europe, provoked certain forces against Azerbaijan. In recent years, Europe has already understood who is right and who is to blame, who occupied the lands, organized genocide," he said.

According to the expert, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, unlike his predecessors, went on even greater provocations.

"For example, they arranged the "inauguration" of the separatist leader of Karabakh not in Khankendi, as they usually did, but in Shusha. Europe sees this and understands that Azerbaijan is the main significant country in the South Caucasus and that peace in our region is impossible without the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. And they condemn the occupation and make it clear that Armenia must liberate the occupied territories of Azerbaijan. Earlier, the resolutions of the European Parliament also reflected support for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and clearly indicated the aggressor. But, unfortunately, Armenia does not draw any conclusions from these resolutions, and continues to organize provocations," concluded the director of the Atlas Research Center, political scientist Elkhan Shahinoglu.

