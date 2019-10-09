Experts ended inspection of uncoordinated sections of the Azerbaijani-Georgian border

+ ↺ − 16 px

Experts of the joint commission on delimitation and demarcation of the state borders of Georgia and Azerbaijan have completed their work, Georgian co-chair of the commission, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia Lasha Darsalia informed, APA's Georgian bureau reports.

He noted the next round of talks will be held in the near future.

“Expert groups have completed their review of the uncoordinated territories of the Georgian-Azerbaijani border. Based on this, the commission meeting should be held soon. This issue is quite difficult. We hope that we will find a solution to this issue in the spirit of partnership with our Azerbaijani counterparts,” said Darsalia.

Note that the first joint inspection of the uncoordinated sections of the Georgian-Azerbaijani border took place on August 19-23. The second inspection of the uncoordinated sections of Azerbaijani and Georgian state border started on September 23. Experts from both countries conducted an inspection and geodetic works in the 15th, 16th, 17th, 18th, 20th, 22nd and 24th sections of the Georgian and Azerbaijani border.

News.Az

News.Az