Explosion hits military unit in Karabakh: Many dead and wounded

An explosion occurred in one of the military units of the armed forces of Armenia deployed in the occupied Khojavend region of Azerbaijan.

Oxu.Az informs with reference to Report that the information on this issue was disseminated by Armenian users of the social network.

The information indicates a large number of dead and wounded as a result of the incident occured on October 19.

A criminal case has been initiated, an investigation is under way.

A commission of officials of various structures arrived on the scene.

