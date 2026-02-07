Explosion near Bucharest injures two, residents evacuated

+ ↺ − 16 px

Two people were injured after an explosion struck a residential building near Bucharest, Romania, authorities said.

The blast occurred Saturday morning in a four-story apartment building in Căţila, a locality near the Romanian capital. While no fire broke out, both victims suffered burn injuries. Emergency responders treated them at the scene before transporting them to hospital for further medical care, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Authorities evacuated around 40 residents from the building as a precaution. The explosion caused visible damage to the building’s facade.

Emergency services responded quickly, sending five fire trucks and two ambulances to the scene.

Officials have not yet determined the cause of the explosion. An investigation is currently underway to establish what triggered the blast.

Local authorities continue to assess structural damage to ensure the building is safe for residents to return.

