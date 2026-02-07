Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan FM offers condolences after Islamabad explosion

  • Azerbaijan
Photo: MFA

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has spoken with Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar following the recent explosion in Islamabad.

Bayramov conveyed condolences on behalf of Azerbaijan’s leadership, government, and people. He expressed sympathy to the families of the victims and reaffirmed Azerbaijan’s solidarity with Pakistan, News.Az reports, citing Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry.

During the call, Pakistan’s top diplomat strongly condemned the attack and stressed the country’s determination to continue its fight against terrorism.

The two sides also discussed regional and international developments and highlighted the strong strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Pakistan.

The call reflects the close diplomatic ties between the two countries, which have frequently expressed mutual support on security and international policy issues.

 
 
 

News.Az 

By Aysel Mammadzada

