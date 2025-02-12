Explosion near Texas airport injures 5

+ ↺ − 16 px

More than half a dozen people were injured after a reported vehicle explosion ignited a large inferno Tuesday afternoon near El Paso International Airport, News.Az reports citing Fox News.

Just before 4 p.m., El Paso Fire Department posted on X confirming crews were responding to a condition 4 fire at the Sun Metro Transit Operations Center.

More than 100 firefighters and more than 40 fire units responded, according to El Paso strategic communications director Laura Cruz Acosta.

The fire was later upgraded to a second alarm, which means the fire escalated and more firefighters were needed to battle the blaze.

Seven patients were assessed, and four were taken to area hospitals, according to the fire department. No fatalities were reported.

News.Az