Explosion on major gas pipeline near Russia's Omsk sparks massive fire - VIDEO

The blaze broke out in a field near the town of Rostovka, about 10 kilometers west of Omsk, according to the regional branch of the Prosecutor General’s Office, News.Az reports, citing The Moscow Times.

Videos circulating online showed commuters waiting at a bus stop as a loud blast echoed behind them and flames rose in the distance.

Omsk region Governor Vitaly Khotsenko said investigators were examining whether a gas leak caused the explosion. The prosecutor’s office confirmed it was overseeing a preliminary investigation.

Khotsenko noted that several industrial facilities were disconnected from the gas network as technicians worked to restore normal operations. Gazprom specialists estimate repairs could take up to 24 hours.

The governor stated that no injuries or fatalities had been reported and that residents of Omsk and nearby settlements were not in danger.

Authorities said the incident did not appear linked to overnight Ukrainian drone attacks, which were largely reported in Russian regions bordering eastern Ukraine, according to the Defense Ministry.

Gas pipeline accidents occur periodically across Russia due to the country’s aging energy infrastructure.