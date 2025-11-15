Massive explosion rocks industrial park near Buenos Aires - VIDEO

Yandex metrika counter

Photo: AFP

A powerful explosion tore through an industrial area south of Buenos Aires, Argentina's capital, on Friday night, sparking a large fire and sending at least 22 people to the hospital, authorities said.

Gaston Granados, the mayor of Ezeiza, described the blasts and resulting fires across multiple factories as “huge,” adding that the cause of the explosion remains unknown, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

TV footage showed thick smoke pouring from the industrial area.

“We are trying to control (the fire) and extinguish it but have not been able to so far,” Granados said.

Hospital director Carlos Santoro said his facility had received 22 injured people.

According to local media, five factories were hit by the explosions and fire.

The industrial area features companies making tires, chemical products among other goods.

“It is a complex fire. It will be a long fire,” said Fabian Garcia, civil defence director for Buenos Aires province.


News.Az 

