Massive explosion rocks industrial park near Buenos Aires - VIDEO

Hospital director Carlos Santoro said his facility had received 22 injured people.
According to local media, five factories were hit by the explosions and fire.
The industrial area features companies making tires, chemical products among other goods.
“It is a complex fire. It will be a long fire,” said Fabian Garcia, civil defence director for Buenos Aires province.
A huge blast lit up the sky in Buenos Aires, after a fire broke out in an industrial zone.
15 fire crews rushed in, but the flames were tough to handle.
Windows shattered and entire neighborhoods shook.
