Massive explosion rocks industrial park near Buenos Aires - VIDEO

Gaston Granados, the mayor of Ezeiza, described the blasts and resulting fires across multiple factories as “huge,” adding that the cause of the explosion remains unknown, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

TV footage showed thick smoke pouring from the industrial area.

“We are trying to control (the fire) and extinguish it but have not been able to so far,” Granados said.

NEW: A huge blast and fire erupted at an industrial hub in Ezeiza Argentina with dramatic visuals filmed from a nearby plane pic.twitter.com/AcDGqTAMB9 — Intel Net (@IntelNet0) November 15, 2025