Explosion on SOCAR exploration vessel: dead, wounded reported

+ ↺ − 16 px

An explosion occurred on an exploration vessel of Azerbaijan's State Oil Company SOCAR, Trend reports referring to the company's statement.

As a result, the SOCAR employee Habil Mammadov has died.

Other employees of the company, Azer Veliyev, Bahruz Pashayev and contracted boatman Boyukaga Khalilov, received injuries of varying severity and were taken to city hospital No. 5 in Baku.

Explosives are widely used in marine seismic surveys and are completely safe for transportation. It was needed to carry out seismic exploration to find out the location of new wells in the vicinity of Gurgan settlement.

A special commission has been created to determine the causes of the explosion.

An investigation is underway and the public will be informed of the results.

News.Az

News.Az