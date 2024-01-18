Explosions near Iran-Pakistan border kill 7 people

+ ↺ − 16 px

Seven people have been killed in explosions near the Seravan district in Iran's Sistan and Baluchistan province, said the deputy governor of the province, News.Az reports citing Tasnim news agency.

According to the governor, three women and four children were killed in the explosion. Not all of them were Iranian citizens.

The news agency also reported that several explosions occurred in one of the border villages of the Seravan district around 4:30 a.m. local time (3:00 a.m. GMT). In addition, another explosion was recorded near the administrative center of the district in the town of Seravan, as a result of which no one was injured.

Earlier in the day, explosions were reported in several areas of the Seravan district of the Sistan and Baluchistan province on the border with Pakistan. Later, the press service of Pakistan's Foreign Ministry confirmed the attacks on Iranian territory, saying they targeted "terrorist hideouts."

News.Az