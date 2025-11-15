Explosions reported in Dnipro amid overnight drone attack

+ ↺ − 16 px

Explosions were heard in the city of Dnipro early on 15 November as Russian drones targeted the region, according to Suspilne correspondents. The incident occurred shortly after the Ukrainian Air Force issued a warning about an incoming UAV threat.

The first alert was issued at 01:01 AM Kyiv time, warning of drones moving northward from the east of Dnipro. Minutes later, at 01:10 AM, defenders reported another group of drones heading from the east toward the southern part of the city, News.Az reports, citing Suspilne.

By 01:00 AM, large parts of Ukraine — including Sumy, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Odesa, and Kherson — were under air-raid alerts, with the alert map showing broad zones marked in red.

The latest drone strike comes after a tense evening on 14 November, when Russia launched MiG-31K aircraft capable of carrying Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles. This prompted a nationwide air-raid alert. Missiles initially moved over the Sumy and Chernihiv regions toward Kyiv before veering toward Starokostiantyniv. Explosions were reported in the Khmelnytskyi region around 9:30 PM.

MiG-31K takeoffs typically trigger a countrywide warning because the aircraft can launch Kinzhal hypersonic missiles with a range of up to 2,000 kilometers, according to Russian sources.

The attack follows another large-scale overnight strike a day earlier, when Russian forces fired multiple types of missiles and attack drones at Kyiv and several other regions, causing significant destruction and resulting in casualties.

News.Az