Explosions rock Crimea: Simferopol oil depot in flames after drone attack reports

A major fire broke out overnight at an oil depot near Simferopol, the capital of Crimea, following reports of drone activity in the area.

The blaze began around 2:30 a.m. at the Krymnaftozbut facility near the Bitumne settlement. Witnesses reported hearing multiple explosions shortly before flames lit up the sky, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“The fire started around 2:30 a.m. Drones were flying over the area beforehand,” wrote the Telegram channel Krymskyi Veter, citing local residents. Other sources said explosions were also heard near Hvardiiske and around the State District Power Plant, with smoke rising after what appeared to be several strikes.

This is the latest in a string of attacks on fuel storage and military sites across Crimea. Just last week, blasts hit several locations on the peninsula, while a previous strike on October 17 set another oil depot in Hvardiiske ablaze. Satellite images at the time confirmed two separate fire zones, and Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces later claimed responsibility.

While official confirmation of Thursday’s incident remains limited, the repeated explosions highlight ongoing Ukrainian efforts to disrupt Russian logistics in the occupied region — especially fuel supplies critical to military operations.

