Ukraine plans to rename its kopeck coins as “shah,” a historical Ukrainian term, as part of a broader effort to shed symbols of Russian influence, Central Bank Governor Andriy Pyshnyi announced. He expressed hope that the change could be implemented by the end of this year.

The hryvnia, Ukraine’s national currency introduced in 1996, retained the Soviet-era name kopeck (kopiyka in Ukrainian) despite the country gaining independence five years earlier. The switch to “shah” marks the latest step in Ukraine’s ongoing process of de-Russification, which has accelerated since Moscow’s full-scale invasion nearly four years ago, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Pyshnyi said the move is aimed at completing monetary reform and severing lingering ties to Russia. “We should finally remove any affinity, any connection with Moscow. Because we have our own name. And the time has come to finally take it back,” he told Reuters.

The Ukrainian parliament is preparing to debate the draft law for the replacement, while the central bank is organizing public discussions, exhibitions, and awareness campaigns. Historically, the “shah,” which translates as “step,” was used as a monetary unit in Ukraine in the 16th and 17th centuries and reappeared on notes during the 1917–1921 Ukrainian revolution.

Pyshnyi noted that of the 15 former Soviet republics, only Russia, Belarus, and Ukraine have retained the kopeck. He emphasized that the renaming will involve no additional costs, as the single coin in circulation—equivalent to slightly more than one U.S. cent—would be gradually replaced by the 50-shah coin.

The decision comes amid widespread efforts to reclaim Ukrainian history and identity. Hundreds of towns and villages have changed street names, monuments to Soviet or Russian figures have been removed, and plaques commemorating Russian authors, artists, and scientists have been dismantled. Surveys indicate that around 91% of Ukrainians now hold a negative view of Russia, reflecting a growing cultural and national shift reinforced by the ongoing war.

