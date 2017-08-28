Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg welcomes second baby with wife Priscilla

+ ↺ − 16 px

Facebook creator Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan have welcomed their second daughter, naming her after a month.

Mark, 33, and Priscilla, 32, revealed they have named their second daughter August, according to The Sun.

The couple welcomed their first child, Max, in 2015 and feared they would not be able to have any more children.

The social media mogul revealed the unusual choice of name on Instagram and Facebook as he and his wife penned a letter for their child.

In a loving Facebook post, Mark wrote: "Priscilla and I are so happy to welcome our daughter August! We wrote her a letter about the world we hope she grows up in, and also hoping she doesn't grow up too fast.

"Dear August,

"Welcome to the world! Your mom and I are so excited to see who you will become.

"Childhood is magical. You only get to be a child once, so don't spend it worrying too much about the future.

"You've got us for that, and we'll do everything we possibly can to make sure the world is a better place for you and all children in your generation.

"August, we love you so much and we're so excited to go on this adventure with you. We wish you a life of joy, love and the same hope you give us."

They announced they were expecting their second child in March as they revealed fears they would not be able to have another child.

News.Az

News.Az