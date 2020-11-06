Fake Twitter account opened on behalf of Azerbaijani FM

+ ↺ − 16 px

A fake Twitter account has been opened on behalf of Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, the Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Leyla Abdullayeva, tweeted on Friday.

“Dear all, be aware that fake twitter account is opened on behalf of FM Jeyhun Bayramov. Official account of the Minister is @bayramov_jeyhun,” the spokesperson wrote.

News.Az