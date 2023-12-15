Famous British politicians and experts highlight global importance of COP29 to be hosted by Azerbaijan next year

+ ↺ − 16 px

A conference on the outcomes of the 28th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) organized in Dubai, the UAE, has been held at King's College London, the United Kingdom, the Azerbaijani Embassy in the UK said.

The event, co-organized by the British Diplomat magazine, the Policy Institute and the Mission Zero Coalition, was attended by notable British politicians and leading experts in the field of climate, including former Prime Minister Theresa May, Shadow Secretary of State for Climate and Net Zero Ed Miliband, Britain's former Minister of State jointly at the Department for Education and the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Chris Skidmore, representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in London, as well as academic circles.

Addressing the opening ceremony of the conference, former Prime Minister Theresa May highlighted the ecological and economic benefits of green energy. The PM also talked about the work and plans of her country towards the goal of zero emissions. The former British premier called on the countries to implement the decisions made at COP28 without wasting time.

Speaking at the event, Azerbaijani Ambassador to the United Kingdom Elin Suleymanov described Armenia's support of Azerbaijan's candidacy for hosting COP29, along with other countries in the Eastern European Group as a milestone event.

Emphasizing that it became possible thanks to the direct bilateral negotiations between the two countries, Elin Suleymanov noted that it was encouraging that efforts related to transition to green energy will contribute to lasting peace in the region. He underlined that the unanimous support of Azerbaijan's candidacy by all countries of the Eastern European group, including Armenia, is a manifestation of the confidence placed in the country.

“This is also a success not only for Azerbaijan, but for the entire region, and Azerbaijan will represent the entire region as the next host of the COP event,” the ambassador added.

Addressing the panel meeting, former British Minister for Overseas Territories, Commonwealth, Energy, Climate and Environment Lord Goldsmith highlighted the biodiversity, protection and revitalization of nature, expressing hope that the countries will take concrete measures during the COP29 to be held in Azerbaijan.

Shadow Secretary of State for Climate and Net Zero Ed Miliband drew attention to Great Britain's commitment to this process, adding that the work, which will be done over the next two years, including the event to be held in Azerbaijan, would be decisive in terms of achieving the goals set by the states to prevent climate change.

News.Az