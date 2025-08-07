Famous Iranian artist Mahmoud Farshchian falls into coma

+ ↺ − 16 px

Renowned master of Persian miniature painting Mahmoud Farshchian, acclaimed for revolutionizing traditional Iranian art, has fallen into a coma while hospitalized in the United States.

Born in Esfahan in 1930, Farshchian is celebrated worldwide for modernizing the Persian miniature tradition, blending classical Iranian cultural and religious themes with contemporary aesthetics. His unique style brought new life to Iranian painting and earned him international recognition, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Currently, Farshchian remains in critical condition at a hospital in the United States, where he is being closely monitored.

The Iranian art community and fans around the world are sending their prayers and well wishes for the master artist’s recovery.

