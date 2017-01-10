Famous journalist Fareed Zakaria to attend Global Baku Forum

+ ↺ − 16 px

Famous Indian American journalist and author Fareed Zakaria will participate in the 5th Global Baku Forum, AzerTag reports.

Zakaria was born in India. He is the host of CNN's Fareed Zakaria GPS and writes a weekly column for The Washington Post. He has been a columnist for Newsweek, editor of Newsweek International, and an editor-at-large of Time. He is the author of five books, three of them international bestsellers, and the co-editor of one.

