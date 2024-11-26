Fans go wild over news Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti got engaged

The 50-year-old superstar might be ready for the altar shocked fans, as he has seemingly resisted settling down after dating a string of young beauties — usually models — over the years, News.az reports citing Daily Mail DailyMail.com has reached out to DiCaprio's representative for comment.The engagement chatter — which heated up due to an email to the gossip blog DeuxMoi — particularly shocked fans, as the Titanic star has long been rumored to have a '25 and under' rule when it comes to his gorgeous girlfriends.At 26, she is already a rare departure from the alleged practice, as the two began dating when she was already 25 and have seemingly stayed happily together after her birthday.But an engagement would truly be a shocker for the serial dater, who has established a reputation as one of the most high-profile bachelors in the world.Leo and Vittoria were first linked in the summer of 2023.The two have seemingly been going strong since then, but rumors of a potential engagement were sparked earlier this summer after she was spotted wearing a heart-shaped diamond ring on her left ring finger.But an insider speaking to TMZ tried to shut down the engagement speculation.They claimed that DiCaprio, who celebrated the big 5-0 on November 11, hadn't given her the ring.Instead, Vittoria had reportedly owned it since 2022.Despite those claims, the jewelry renewed fan interest in the A-list romance.The engagement fan theories took a blow earlier this year, when Leo was spotted getting cozy with the singer Teyana Taylor, who is his costar in his upcoming film from director Paul Thomas Anderson, which is shrouded in secrecy.However, insiders later said the two are only friends, and they claimed that DiCaprio has been helping the budding actress hone her craft and get past her split from Iman Shumpert.

