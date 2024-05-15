FAO: Azerbaijan has opportunity to showcase agro-industrial innovations at COP29

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has the opportunity to demonstrate to the world the innovative achievements in the agro-industrial sector during COP29, scheduled to be held in Baku in November this year, said Muhammad Nasar Hayat, the representative of the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) in Azerbaijan.

He made the remarks during the opening ceremony of the Caspian Agro and 29th Azerbaijan International Food Industry ‘InterFood Azerbaijan’ exhibitions, News.Az reports.Muhammad Nasar Hayat expressed FAO's satisfaction in contributing to the government of Azerbaijan's efforts towards diversifying the country's economy.He also hailed the importance of the exhibition in terms of the development of the agricultural sector.“The exhibition brings together various sectors, including animal husbandry, poultry, and horticulture, and emphasizes the importance of digitization in agriculture. It creates a great opportunity for experts, private sector, farmers, as well as general consumers to share their knowledge and experience, in addition to building relationships between local and international partners,” the FAO representative added.

News.Az