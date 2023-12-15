Favorable conditions for peace-building emerge in S. Caucasus: Azerbaijani FM

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov made a speech at the 47th meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation Organization (BSEC) held via video-conferencing, the Foreign Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

Bayramov congratulated the fraternal Republic of Türkiye on its successful and lively chairmanship of the BSEC in 2023, saying that Türkiye's efforts to convert the BSEC into an organization focused on practical collaboration and concrete initiatives are commendable.

During the speech, he emphasized the importance of concluding the economic agenda of the BSEC, which will determine its priorities for the coming years, particularly activities related to expanding transportation and connectivity.

The minister highlighted that Azerbaijan is taking practical steps in the development of transportation and communication in the South Caucasus, and the efforts in this direction will contribute to expanding the opportunities of the Middle Corridor.

He pointed out that the country is closely collaborating with partners from Central Asian and Black Sea regions in the digitization of transit flows and the implementation of the "Digital Silk Road" project.

Addressing the significance of expanding the Southern Gas Corridor in terms of energy security, Bayramov noted that the development of green energy in this direction is a priority for Azerbaijan.

Adding that Azerbaijan will host the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) next year, the minister said that the country will mobilize all efforts to ensure that this event contributes to preventing global climate change.

Informing participants about the current situation in the South Caucasus in the post-conflict period and the normalization process of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, he mentioned that favorable conditions for peace-building are created in the region, along with opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation within the organization.

Besides, Bayramov re-emphasized the commitment of Azerbaijan to promote normalization and the peace process with Armenia.

The 47th meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers was chaired by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

News.Az