FC Qarabag beat Dudelange 4-1 in UEFA Europa League match

Azerbaijani football club Qarabag have thrashed Luxembourgish Dudelange 4-1 in the UEFA Europa League Group A match in Luxembourg.

Qarabag`s Abdellah Zoubir found the net in the 11th minute before Míchel headed in the second in the 30th minute.

After the Azerbaijani side`s second goal a drone carrying the flag of the unrecognized "Nagorno-Karabakh Republic suddenly appeared over the stadium". The game was suspended for 15 minutes.

Richard Almeida scored the third for Qarabag after the break. Dani Quintana fired a powerful shot straight into the middle of the goal in the 69th minute to add fourth for the Azerbaijani side.

Dudelange had a consolation right near the end when Antoine Bernier found the net in the 90th minute.

News.Az

