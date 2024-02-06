Feb. 7 presidential election ‘pivotal’ for Azerbaijani people - CEC chairman

+ ↺ − 16 px

The February 7 presidential election is pivotal for the Azerbaijani people, because this is for the first time ever that the election will be conducted across the entire internationally recognized territory of the country, Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov said at a press conference on Tuesday, News.Az reports.

“A total of 26 polling stations will operate in the liberated territories,” the CEC chairman added.

News.Az