Czechia has made a net profit from its support for Ukraine and its decision to host Ukrainian refugees, Prime Minister Petr Fiala announced. Despite large expenditures on military aid and accommodation, the financial return has been even higher.

Fiala said Czechia spent 91.3 billion Czech crowns, equal to about 3.72 billion euros, on assistance and refugee support. In return, it received 104 billion crowns, or roughly 4.3 billion euros, leaving a positive balance of 12.7 billion crowns, which is more than 525 million euros. According to him, the numbers clearly show that helping Ukraine has strengthened the Czech economy, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Since 2022, over 260 billion crowns have circulated through the Czech economy thanks to Ukraine, Ukrainians, and international partners. By late September 2025, Czechia will have delivered 3.7 million artillery shells to Ukraine, with 1.3 million supplied this year and more on the way. Czechia itself spent only 1.7 billion crowns on procurement, while partners contributed more than 93 billion.

Fiala thanked all supporters of Ukraine, highlighting both moral and security reasons for continuing the assistance. His government has resigned after losing recent elections to the ANO party led by Andrej Babiš, who has been tasked with forming a new cabinet. Babiš has already signaled plans to scale back Ukraine aid and reconsider the ammunition initiative that brought financial benefits to Czechia.

